Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $15.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,393,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

