Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,721. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

