Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

