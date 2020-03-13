Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PEP traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,006,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,300. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.