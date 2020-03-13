Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,684,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,509,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $12.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,902. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $188.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.