Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,746,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,498. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.55 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

