Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Markston International LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 168,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 710,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 434,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 20,208,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

