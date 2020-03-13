Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,138,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,462. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

