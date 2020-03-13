Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 3,959,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.