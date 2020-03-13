The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

