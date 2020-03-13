The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Coca-Cola worth $303,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 561,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 361,582 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

