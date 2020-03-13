Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $18.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $102.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.73. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,847,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

