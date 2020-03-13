Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report $18.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $102.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.73. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,847,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply