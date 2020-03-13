Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Insider Justin J. Brenden Buys 14,026 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) insider Justin J. Brenden bought 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $98,322.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TPRE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 916,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

