Thomas C. Elliott Buys 12,019 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Stock

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) EVP Thomas C. Elliott bought 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $163,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 430,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,888. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 223.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

