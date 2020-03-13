Thomas J. Riordan Buys 20,000 Shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Stock

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 20,000 shares of L S Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at $195,886.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,911. L S Starrett Co has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L S Starrett in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L S Starrett by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

