Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 12,683 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $187.64 and a 1-year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

