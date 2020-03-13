Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 146,280 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $35,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 162,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,842,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.67. 3,482,871 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.