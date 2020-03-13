Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 221,668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,867,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. 14,582,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

