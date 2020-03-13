Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 30,761 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Veeva Systems worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,947. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $120.38 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.