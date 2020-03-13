Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 86,739 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.24% of Virtusa worth $43,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTU. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Virtusa stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

