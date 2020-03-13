Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.92% of Arcosa worth $41,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

NYSE:ACA traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,228. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.