Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.74% of Cousins Properties worth $44,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $31.37. 1,214,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

