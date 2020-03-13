Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 108,215 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.70% of National Instruments worth $38,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,715.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $7,123,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 881,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,440. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,789 shares of company stock valued at $349,321 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

