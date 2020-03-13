Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 25,065 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

