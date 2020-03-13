Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 443,602 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 208,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $38.12. 79,741,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582,154. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

