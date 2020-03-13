Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 507,787 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 941.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $36,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 75.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,193. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.