Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 51,845 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $7.96 on Friday, hitting $95.05. 6,003,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

