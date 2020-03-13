Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 60,769 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.76% of Syneos Health worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,818.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.