Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.62% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 4,100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

