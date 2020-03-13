Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.42% of Coupa Software worth $38,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,120,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

