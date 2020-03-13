Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.12% of Primoris Services worth $46,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

