Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,815 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.30% of Cott worth $42,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cott by 137.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cott by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cott in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cott by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Cott stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.37 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

