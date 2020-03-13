Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after buying an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,158. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

