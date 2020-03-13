Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.44 Million Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.24% of Blackline worth $35,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

