Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.18 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of Planet Fitness worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,316,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,650. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 2,882,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

