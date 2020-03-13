Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $39.34 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.38% of CF Industries worth $39,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE CF traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 4,126,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

