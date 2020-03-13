Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.91% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

