Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Square worth $41,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $18,824,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $11,266,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,651,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

