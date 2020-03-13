Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $50.27 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.79% of Red Rock Resorts worth $50,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

