Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $57.24 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $57,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $121.86. 5,240,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,268. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

