Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.56% of ASGN worth $58,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 903,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.