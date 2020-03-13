Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.66. 3,062,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.21 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

