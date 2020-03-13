Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4,801.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Kansas City Southern worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:KSU traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

