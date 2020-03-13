Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,526 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.60. 5,935,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

