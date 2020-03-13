Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 27,377 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.01% of Encore Wire worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Encore Wire by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 168,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

