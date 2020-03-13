Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $16.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.04. 68,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.23. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

