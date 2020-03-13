Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,763 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.31% of Agree Realty worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

ADC traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.