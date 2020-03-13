Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,821 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $54,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,350,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Fiserv by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 70,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 125,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

