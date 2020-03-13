Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,415 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in American International Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,806,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,470. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

