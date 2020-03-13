Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,371 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $35,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,222,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,927. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

